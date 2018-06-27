After weather check, Thurston County OKs sale of consumer fireworks

Fireworks are banned in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, and they can be banned in Thurston County if dry weather conditions present a fire danger.
But after checking with fire districts and fire chiefs, Thurston County manager Ramiro Chavez announced Tuesday that the threat of fire danger is low this fireworks season, so sales of consumer fireworks can begin Friday. They will end July 4.
Fireworks can only be used from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-4.
Commissioner John Hutchings pointed out that fireworks are banned in county parks and he asked that people be cognizant and respectful of those who might be sensitive to fireworks, such as veterans and pets. Hutchings added that alcohol and fireworks don't mix.
"Remember your fellow citizens," he said.
Tumwater banned fireworks two years ago, then a ballot measure to repeal that ban failed in early May.
Fireworks are banned in Lacey, too, although it's often hard to tell because of the large, unincorporated county areas that can be found within the city.
