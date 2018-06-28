Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces his retirement

Justice Anthony Kennedy was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He announced his retirement from the bench 30 years later, on June 27, 2018.
By
Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

Local

Watch witness video of Bellingham house fire

A Bellingham woman escaped injury at a house fire on King Mountain early Tuesday, June 19. Firefighters said proper fire codes, like an intact firewall and closed door, saved the house from being a total loss