2 transported to hospital in Olympia house fire estimated at $150,000

Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday evening after escaping a house fire in Olympia, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Crews responded to a structure fire just after 8 p.m. on the 1600 block of Miller Avenue Northeast, where a house was smoking from all sides.
The two residents were able to exit the house before crews arrived, but were treated on scene before they were transported.
The fire was contained in less than 20 minutes, but crews remained at the area for a few hours. The first floor of the house was heavily damaged, with the entire home being affected by heat and smoke.
OFD estimates the cost of the damage to the structure and loss of contents at $150,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
