Want to make a few bucks? The Thurston County Fair is hiring workers and vendors

The Thurston County Fair needs to fill 40 temporary jobs for this year's celebration, which runs Aug. 1-5 at the fairgrounds on Carpenter Road in Lacey.
The majority of the positions are for the five-day duration of the event, but the fair is also looking to hire a few people with tractor driving skills for the entire summer. It's offering temporary fair workers wages of between $11.50 and 12.50 an hour.
According to the Thurston County Fair Office, job duties range from washing tables and selling tickets to assisting with administrative tasks such as answering phones and data entry.
Fair workers must be 16 years old or older and are required to submit a Thurston County employment application and disclosure form. Applicants also can apply online. Applications must be received by 11 p.m. July 10.
Vendors of varying specialties, be it food, crafts or gadgets, also are invited to reserve booths at this year's event. Vendors can register for indoor spaces or uncovered and covered outdoor spaces; electrical and water hook-ups are available.
For more information about temporary fair jobs or to apply for a booth or food concession space, contact the Thurston Fair Office at 360-786-5453 or visit www.ThurstonCountyFair.org.
