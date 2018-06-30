What’s Happening for June 30

Saturday
Candidate forum and straw poll for 10th Congressional District: Counted, a new nonpartisan voting reform organization, will hold a candidate forum and straw poll for the 10th Congressional District in the Capital High School Commons, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. This is Counted's inaugural event. Attendees will be able to hear from candidates and vote for their favorites in a nonbinding election. Unlike a traditional straw poll, participants will have three ballots each: a plurality ballot, an approval ballot, and a score ballot, to allow voters to experience the difference between the voting methods. Admission is free. Independent Centrist Nancy Dailey Slotnick, Independent Progressive Tamborine Borrelli, Republican Joseph Brumbles, and a representative from Democratic incumbent Denny Heck's campaign are participating in the forum. The League of Women Voters of Thurston County also will also be present to register voters. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., forum begins at 1 p.m., and straw poll is at 2:10 p.m. Information: counted.vote/cd10_straw_poll.
Olympia Farmers Market Berry Festival: Celebrate the berry season from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the market, 700 Capitol Way S. The market will sell its famous Market Berry Shortcake featuring ingredients from Johnson’s Berry Farm, San Francisco Street Bakery, Tunawerth Creamery, and other local farms. Slow Food Greater Olympia will offer gourmet, market-inspired, in-season cooking demonstrations, and the Community Action Council’s WIC program will distribute the 2018 Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. Proceeds will benefit the Olympia Farmer’s Market annual Farm-to-Table Food Drive which delivers over 80 bags of fresh market produce to families in need at the holiday season.
Family Music Matinee: As part of a concert series, San Francisco Street Bakery is hosting a concert for families with children — fun local music at a reasonable volume with content appropriate for all ages — from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the bakery’s garden dining area, 1320 San Francisco Ave. NE, Olympia. Musical performances by Overhill Ln. and Selector Dub Narcotic. Open to the public, suggested donation of $5 (no one turned away for lack of funds).
Timberland Regional Library System’s 50th anniversary celebrations: The library system is throwing parties at its sites districtwide to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The Lacey library’s celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library at 500 College St. SE. The Olympia library’s party will include live music by the duo Tsunami Pinata and cupcakes from 1-2 p.m. at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Information: trl.org
Summer Nights at West Central Park: The park at the corner of Harrison and Division streets in west Olympia will host a free outdoor concert with three bands: The Hinges, Sawtooth and Erina starting at 7 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/511187799279325/
Drama on the Dancefloor — an OFS fundraiser with The Aqua Nets: The Olympia Film Society is hosting an ‘80s dance fundraiser at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their most fab ‘80s garb. Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. The mezzanine lounge will be open for those 21 and older. Admission is $20, and tickets are available at the box office or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=87889
Grays Harbor Lighthouse 120th anniversary: Celebrate the first lighting of the Grays Harbor Lighthouse with entertainment, cake and more from 6-10 p.m. at the lighthouse, 1020 W. Ocean Ave., Westport. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1719438571697543/
Tuesday
Lacey’s 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular: The city of Lacey’s annual Independence celebration is from 4-10 p.m. at Rainier Vista Park, 5475 45th Ave. SE, Lacey. The festivities include a Kid zone, live music, and food followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/110612223092547/permalink/124557361698033/
Wednesday
Tumwater Independence Day Parade: Tumwater will again host its annual parade beginning at 11 a.m. at the corner of Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street. The parade then heads south on Capitol to Israel Road, where it turns right, continues past City Hall and ends at Israel Road and Linderson Way. Some road closures will begin as early as 8:30 a.m. Information: 360-754-4160.
Littlerock 4th of July parade: The owners of the Littlerock Saloon organize this community parade at 6 p.m. every Independence Day. Anyone can be in it, there’s no sign up sheet, just get in line behind the old fire truck. The only rule: No noisy motor bikes because lots of kids with horses, goats and dogs participate.
Tumwater Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Bring the family to the Tumwater Valley Golf Course for music, food, games and activities before the big fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Thursday
How to find meteorite falls with a laptop computer and a desk: On average, there is a meteorite fall somewhere on Earth once a day, and citizen scientists now have unprecedented capability to find falls using publicly available data. NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, Grays Harbor County Marine Resource Committee and Grays Harbor College will host this free talk at 10 a.m. at Grays Harbor College by Marc D. Fries, Cosmic Dust Curator at NASA Johnson Space Center, who will discuss why meteorite falls are important, how they occur, and where and when they happen. The talk also will feature the recent large meteorite fall into the waters of Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, and the Ocean Exploration Trust expedition that plans to search for meteorites on the sea floor. The lecture will be in the Schermer Building, Room 4134, at Grays Harbor College, 1620 Edward P. Smith Drive, Aberdeen. Information: http://sanctuaries.noaa.gov
Alex Zerbe’s Comedy and Juggling: See Zerbe juggle bowling balls and flaming torches and slice vegetables in half with a flying playing card at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. This event occurs from 10:15 to 11 a.m., before library hours, so no other library services will be available. Information: trl.org
Friday
Celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday: The Nalanda Institute Buddhist Meditation Center is hosting a birthday celebration honoring His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama starting at 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. The program will feature a short talk by Loppon Jamyang Tsultrim, chanting by Loppon Jamyang and Lama Lungrik, and a 50-minute video of His Holiness. Free. Light refreshments will be provided.
