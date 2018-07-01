Three large development projects, both commercial and residential, have been pitched for locations in Tumwater, according to legal notices and public information released by the city.
Local

3 large development projects pitched for Tumwater. Are they near you?

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

July 01, 2018 03:27 PM

Here's what's on tap:

RJ Development LLC of Olympia has proposed building the Tumwater Pointe apartments, a 7-building, 140-unit apartment complex in the 6700 block of Linderson Way SW. The proposal also will have covered and open parking areas and a 4,000-square-foot recreation building. The city has issued a determination of non-significance on this project, which means an Environmental Impact Statement is not required.

BBV LLC of Tukwila wants to build a 25,600-square-foot warehouse for Evergreen Vending at 7725 Center St. SW. The city also has issued a determination of non-significance for this project.

On a more preliminary time line, the city is set hear about Britz Landing this Thursday during a meeting of the Development Review Committee. Britz Landing is proposed as a 69-unit single-family subdivision at 6139 Kirsop Road SW.

