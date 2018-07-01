3 large development projects pitched for Tumwater. Are they near you?

Three large development projects, both commercial and residential, have been pitched for locations in Tumwater, according to legal notices and public information released by the city.
Here's what's on tap:
▪ RJ Development LLC of Olympia has proposed building the Tumwater Pointe apartments, a 7-building, 140-unit apartment complex in the 6700 block of Linderson Way SW. The proposal also will have covered and open parking areas and a 4,000-square-foot recreation building. The city has issued a determination of non-significance on this project, which means an Environmental Impact Statement is not required.
▪ BBV LLC of Tukwila wants to build a 25,600-square-foot warehouse for Evergreen Vending at 7725 Center St. SW. The city also has issued a determination of non-significance for this project.
▪ On a more preliminary time line, the city is set hear about Britz Landing this Thursday during a meeting of the Development Review Committee. Britz Landing is proposed as a 69-unit single-family subdivision at 6139 Kirsop Road SW.
