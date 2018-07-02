Deputies arrest 3 after man was shot Sunday

Three men, all of them 22, were arrested Sunday for their role in a shooting in Thurston County that injured a man and sent him to an area hospital.
A Thurston County arrest log identified the three as a student, a welder and unemployed.
One was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, while the other two were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.
About 5 a.m. Sunday, in a neighborhood northeast of The Evergreen State College, the three had met at a park in the 3200 block of Red Fern Drive Northwest to work out some dispute that had been triggered on Facebook.
Sgt. Carla Carter said Monday that she did not have details on what was said or posted on the social media site.
The meeting escalated into a fight and then a gun was brandished. A man in his 20s was ultimately shot in the stomach and taken to an area hospital.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Comments