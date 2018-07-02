A woman in her 30s was not injured after she lost control of her car and it rolled on East Bay Drive Monday morning.
Rollover crash delays traffic on East Bay Drive

By Rolf Boone

July 02, 2018 01:23 PM

A woman thought to be in her 30s lost control of her vehicle and it rolled in the 900 block of East Bay Drive early Monday morning.

Despite the rollover, the woman was not injured, said Mike Buchanan, assistant fire chief for the Olympia Fire Department.

About 6:30 a.m. Monday, the woman was southbound, he said, when she lost control of her vehicle. She then crashed through a fence and went up an embankment before her car rolled on to its top.

A pre-existing medical condition is thought to have caused her to lose control, Buchanan said.

The crash delayed traffic on East Bay Drive for about an hour, Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said.

