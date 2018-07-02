Rollover crash delays traffic on East Bay Drive

A woman thought to be in her 30s lost control of her vehicle and it rolled in the 900 block of East Bay Drive early Monday morning.
Despite the rollover, the woman was not injured, said Mike Buchanan, assistant fire chief for the Olympia Fire Department.
About 6:30 a.m. Monday, the woman was southbound, he said, when she lost control of her vehicle. She then crashed through a fence and went up an embankment before her car rolled on to its top.
A pre-existing medical condition is thought to have caused her to lose control, Buchanan said.
The crash delayed traffic on East Bay Drive for about an hour, Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said.
