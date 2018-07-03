Local

Deaths for July 3

July 03, 2018 05:00 AM

Allen, Beverly Alice, 83, Shelton, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Birkett, John Francis, 86, Olympia, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at Olympia Transitional Care. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Dreger, Ricky Leron, 77, Shelton, died Friday, June 22, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Kaliman, Kay Beverly, 72, Tumwater, died Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Kelly, Lawrence, 82, Lacey, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kneeland, Mary Diane, 75, Olympia, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Mayes, Bonita Alice, 90, Olympia, died Friday, June 29, 2018, in Olympia. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 877-975-6948.

Mount, Jean Luia, 86, Lacey, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Stone, Eleanor Mae, 87, Shelton, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

