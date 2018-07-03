Kingdom Hall in Olympia, the target of arsonist in March, is destroyed by fire early Tuesday

The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Olympia was destroyed by fire early Tuesday, the second time since March that area fire crews have extinguished a blaze at 2225 Cain Road Southeast.
In March, the church was targeted by an arsonist, but that blaze caused limited damage. Tuesday's fire, which was reported about 3 a.m., destroyed the building, Olympia Assistant Fire Chief Rob Bradley said.
"The walls are still standing but that's about it," he said.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Asked if Tuesday's fire was arson, Bradley said that was still to be determined. However, based on what happened in March, he called the fire suspicious. A Kingdom Hall in Tumwater also was targeted by an arsonist the same month.
"Let's put it this way, we wasted no time in calling the ATF," he said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also investigated the March fires in Olympia and Tumwater.
In the March fire on Cain Road, video surveillance captured a man setting the church ablaze. Bradley said he hoped Tuesday's fire hadn't destroyed that video surveillance equipment.
Olympia police are interviewing a witness about the fire, Lt. Sam Costello said.
The witness was arrested on an unrelated state Department of Corrections warrant, but because the person was in the area at the time of the fire, police are asking questions, he said.
Costello stopped short of calling the witness a person of interest.
A Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Yelm also was damaged by gunfire in May. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office and ATF later offered a $6,000 reward for information about the shooting.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
