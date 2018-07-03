Man, 27, shot and killed early Tuesday in Lacey

Lacey police have launched a homicide investigation after a 27-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Tuesday in the 4900 block of Cottage Lane Southeast.
Just before 3 a.m., Lacey police were dispatched to the residence after a report of a disturbance, said Sgt. Jaime Newcomb.
After officers arrived, they found the man in the living room of the residence with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene.
A man and woman also were in the residence at the time of the incident. The man was arrested, but not on suspicion of homicide, Newcomb said. He said the man was detained because drugs were found in the residence.
Police also are looking for two witnesses who fled the home, he said.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the witnesses, is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
