Fireworks sales give River Ridge band students a lot to celebrate

John Theine has worked as the band director at River Ridge High School in Lacey for nearly 18 years. He's spent about 15 of them volunteering with students to raise funds for the program by selling fireworks.
The week-long firework sale differs from a typical catalog fundraiser in part because it looks outside of the student's families to people who patronize the stand to raise money. Theine said that funds earned through the sale go toward buying equipment and helping families afford the program.
"This (the sale) is an intense one week type thing that really produces a lot of money for the band," Theine said.
In past years, the funds raised were dedicated to one chosen part of the program. This year distributing the money was a little different.
"I was like ‘This year is equipment year. Let's change the paradigm,' " Theine said. To provide incentive for students to participate, 60 percent of the sale's proceeds went toward families, and 40 percent went toward equipment.
River Ridge students who volunteer for the fundraiser can earn money for themselves to cover some of their band costs, but their parents also have the opportunity to volunteer and raise funds on their behalf. Honor Beecher, 40, was volunteering for her daughter, Linzie, who will be a junior this year.
Last year, Beecher said she raised about $250 for her daughter, which covered uniform fees and some money for band trips. "I remember doing it last year and I liked it a lot," she said. "It (the money) took out a lot."
Revenue earned through the fundraiser allowed the school to purchase a trailer for the band, which Theine said has been instrumental to the program.
"Getting around anywhere in the community requires a trailer, and we're in the community a lot," he said.
Comments