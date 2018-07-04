Deadlines to register to vote in Wash. primary coming up

Deadlines to register to vote in the Aug. 7 primary are coming up.

The last day to register online or by mail or to update your residential and mailing address is Monday.

The last day to register to vote in person if you are not currently registered in Washington is July 30. In Thurston County, this can be done at the county auditor’s office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW in Olympia, Room 118 in Building 1.

The auditor's office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

For information, call 360-786-5408 or go to MyVote.wa.gov. For a list of races and candidates, go to ThurstonVotes.org.