Olympia teen injured after rollover crash on US 101

A 16-year-old female passenger was injured Saturday night after the car she was riding in rolled over at US 101 at state Route 8, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, a 26-year-old Las Vegas man, also was injured. The man and the Olympia teen were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
About 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the two were southbound in a 1998 Honda Civic on US 101 when the vehicle drove off the road, struck an embankment and rolled over. The car eventually wound up on its side in the southbound median.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to be a factor in the crash. They also were not wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.
The driver faces a possible charge of vehicular assault.
Comments