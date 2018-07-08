Grease fire in kitchen sparks mobile home blaze

A kitchen grease fire sparked a blaze that destroyed a mobile home at Scott Lake in south Thurston County on Saturday.
Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, fire crews with West Thurston Regional Fire Authority responded to the 2700 block of Helm Court Southwest.
Despite arriving at the scene in less than four minutes, the fire was well underway by then, the department said via social media. A woman was able to escape the fire uninjured with her two dogs.
The Red Cross was notified to help the woman because she did not have renters insurance.
West Thurston also received assistance from Tumwater, McLane/Black Lake and Centralia fire crews.
