James Stidd, the man convicted of killing an Olympia woman who was never found, will be sentenced today

James Stidd, who was found guilty of killing Olympia woman Gail Doyle last month, will be sentenced at 9 a.m. today in Thurston County Superior Court. Doyle's body was never found.
Stidd was found guilty on all charges, including second-degree murder. The jury also found that Stidd showed a lack of remorse, but did not act with deliberate cruelty.
Despite the split decision on those aggravating factors, Judge Carol Murphy could use the jury's finding in her decision on whether to sentence Stidd to time in prison beyond the standard range.
Stidd, a previously convicted felon and a Doyle family friend, reappeared in Doyle's life in May 2016.
They were last seen at the Boulevard Tavern in Olympia on June 2, 2016. Stidd claimed to have dropped her off in front of Aztec Lanes on Martin Way that same night.
Stidd was arrested that month in Ritzville, not far from Spokane. A warrant for Stidd’s arrest was issued after detectives found evidence at his Longhorn Loop home, south of the Olympia Regional Airport, linking him to Doyle’s disappearance.
Police found a note hanging on the front door that indicated Stidd had gone on vacation. Inside, officers and crime scene technicians located several bloody areas on the garage floor, according to court documents.
A hammer was found on a work bench in the garage. The head of the hammer tested positive for blood and was wrapped in several blond hairs, according to court documents. Investigators searched for Doyle's body at an Eastern Washington landfill.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigators were confident at the time that Stidd left Doyle’s body at a Thurston County transfer station and that her remains were later transported to the landfill.
But her remains were never found.
This story will be updated as soon as new information is available.
Comments