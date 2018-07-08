Remember the hydrogen peroxide spill at port? Commission will consider legal settlement Monday

The Port of Olympia commission will decide Monday whether to agree to a legal settlement tied to a hydrogen peroxide spill at the port three years ago.
If approved by the commission, the port will receive $250,000 from a company called Herrera Environmental, according to the agenda for Monday's meeting.
The hydrogen peroxide was contained in a 10,000 gallon tank on the marine terminal and was linked to the port's stormwater treatment facility. The chemical was reintroducing oxygen into the stormwater before it was released into Budd Inlet.
After a valve ruptured on Jan. 28, 2015, the chemical spilled, which led to a large emergency response. Several businesses near the port's marine terminal were asked to evacuate, while some employees were asked to stay indoors.
After the spill, the port hired a consultant to review the design and construction of the hydrogen peroxide system. Herrera completed the design, while it was built by a company called 3 Kings Construction, according to the port.
Based on the consultant's findings, the port had to repair the system to make it safe and functional. Then the port and its insurance company, Enduris, demanded repayment from Herrera and 3 Kings for spill costs and repairs.
In lieu of legal action, representatives from the port, Enduris, Herrera and 3 Kings met before a Seattle mediator to hammer out a settlement. Although 3 Kings was part of that mediation, the proposed settlement identifies only Herrera, according to the agenda.
The settlement amount also includes repayment of a $25,000 insurance deductible, staff time and attorney fees.
The port commission meets in Olympia at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 626 Columbia St. NW, Suite 1-B.
