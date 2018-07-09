James Stidd, convicted of killing an Olympia woman who was never found, is sentenced to 41 years in prison

James Stidd, who was found guilty of killing Olympia woman Gail Doyle last month, was sentenced to 41 years in prison Monday by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy.
Doyle's body was never found.
In all, Stidd, 68, was sentenced to 289 months for murder in the second degree, 48 months each for four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and a year for tampering with physical evidence. The total sentence comes to 493 months, or 41 years and one month.
Judge Murphy pointed out that in addition to the jury finding Stidd guilty on all counts, they also found that he showed an egregious lack of remorse. Based on that aggravating factor, Murphy said an exceptional sentence is warranted that simply modifies the sentences to make them all consecutive.
"The court believes that sentence is proportional, given Stidd's history and given the evidence presented at trial of these crimes," Murphy said.
Monday's sentencing capped a hearing that lasted more than three hours.
Doyle's family and friends, as they did throughout the trial, filled the courtroom to near capacity. Family members also made statements to the court, including Gail's daughter, Laci, who showed photos of her mother to the judge. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense also made arguments about sentencing ranges.
Stidd, too, addressed the court. He remained defiant, saying he had nothing to do with Dolye's disappearance and accused the prosecution of lying throughout the trial. He also initially refused to sign and fingerprint a judgment and sentencing order. Stidd said he plans to appeal.
Thurston County deputy prosecutor Scott Jackson declined to comment on Stidd's claims.
Stidd, a previously convicted felon and a Doyle family friend, reappeared in Doyle's life in May 2016.
They were last seen at the Boulevard Tavern in Olympia on June 2, 2016. Stidd claimed to have dropped her off in front of Aztec Lanes on Martin Way that same night.
Stidd was arrested that month in Ritzville, not far from Spokane. A warrant for Stidd’s arrest was issued after detectives found evidence at his Longhorn Loop home, south of the Olympia Regional Airport, linking him to Doyle’s disappearance.
Police found a note hanging on the front door that indicated Stidd had gone on vacation. Inside, officers and crime scene technicians located several bloody areas on the garage floor, according to court documents.
A hammer was found on a work bench in the garage. The head of the hammer tested positive for blood and was wrapped in several blond hairs, according to court documents. Investigators searched for Doyle's body at an Eastern Washington landfill.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigators were confident at the time that Stidd left Doyle’s body at a Thurston County transfer station and that her remains were later transported to the landfill. But her remains were never found.
This story will be updated.
