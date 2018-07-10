Deaths for July 10

Gibler, Helen M., 90, Shoreline, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Crista Rehab & Skilled Care, Shoreline. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Griffin, Marilee, 69, Lacey, died Friday, July 6, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hersey, Jeffrey Leeland, 57, Shelton, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Martin, Arletta Lauraine, 89, Shelton, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pfeiffer, Donald D., 88, Lacey, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rhodes, Franklin Allen, Sr., 57, Olympia, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ryan, Tom Quince, 58, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Shinkle, Joyce Joan, 83, Olympia, died Sunday, July 8, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Stewart, Edna Elnora, 91, Kent, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Auburn Medical Center, Auburn. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Comments