Olympia's planning commission OKs 'missing middle' zoning changes

After months of deliberations, the Olympia Planning Commission has recommended a series of zoning changes that would allow more multifamily housing in low-density neighborhoods.

The changes — called “missing middle,” referring to housing types that fall between single-family homes and large apartment buildings — were proposed by city staff. The planning commission has been deliberating the more than 40 changes since April.

At its meeting Monday, it signed off on the changes but with a few tweaks:

-that triplexes, fourplexes and courtyard apartments be allowed in R4-8 zoning districts within 300 feet of a transit route or commercial district, not 600 feet;

-that single-room occupancy buildings have one off-street parking space for every four rooms, not one space for every room;

-that duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartment and townhomes have one off-street parking space for each unit and one and a half spaces if there is no on-street parking in the area.

Next the zoning changes will go to the Olympia City Council, which will have the final say.

The planning commission plans to send a letter to the City Council explaining its decision making and highlighting areas where members disagreed. Those include allowing new duplexes in R4-8 districts, removing off-street parking requirements for accessory dwelling units and no longer requiring property owners with accessory dwelling units to live on site.