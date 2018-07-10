Lacey police are still looking for witnesses or those with information about last week's homicide

Lacey police are still seeking witnesses or those who have information about a homicide that happened last week on Cottage Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police or South Sound Crime Stoppers, according to a news release.
A spokesman for Lacey police could not be reached.
About 3 am. July 3, Lacey police responded to a 911 call in the 4900 block of Cottage Lane Southeast after a report of a fight.
Once they arrived, they found three people at the residence, including Bishop F. McKinney, 28, who was lying face up on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Lacey police and Lacey Fire District 3 medics attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene.
The two other people at the residence, a man and woman, were questioned by police. The 24-year-old man said he and McKinney had gotten into a fight — police later said they were fighting about an iPad and cellphone — then struggled over a gun that the man said was McKinney's. That man said he shot McKinney in self-defense.
The 24-year-old, Terell L. D. Doyle, was later arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of heroin. A Thurston County Superior Court judge found probable cause for those charges and bail was set at $1 million.
A check of the Thurston County Jail log on Tuesday shows that Doyle remains in custody.
Lacey police can be reached at 360-459-4333, or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
