Want to see Ira Glass in Olympia next spring? Better get your tickets now

Public Radio Personality Ira Glass will talk about how he made his mark as a professional storyteller at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in March, but now is the time to get tickets.
Glass is the creator, producer and host of the award-winning weekly public radio program "This American Life."
The event at the center, titled "Seven Things I've Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass," starts at 5 p.m. March 24, 2019. Glass will present a multimedia talk, using audio clips, music and video.
Regular admission to the event is $20, but a VIP ticket, which is $117, includes admission to a pre-show reception beginning at 3:30 p.m., where you'll be able to visit and take photographs with the man himself. Light refreshments also will be provided.
At 19, Glass started working at National Public Radio (NPR) as an intern in the media organization's Washington headquarters. Over the 17 years he worked at NPR, he held various positions, from tape cutter and desk assistant to producer and editor.
In 1989, Glass moved to Chicago. Six years later, in 1995, he aired "This American Life."
“Ira Glass is the preeminent voice behind radio storytelling," said Jill Barnes, the executive director at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. "Anyone who listens to podcasts should come see the master at work!”
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, July 13.
For more information, go to https://www.washingtoncenter.org/event/iraglass-1903/.
Comments