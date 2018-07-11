What’s Happening for July 11

Wednesday
SideWalk and Community Care Center volunteer training: SideWalk’s next volunteer training will be from noon to 4 p.m. July 11and 14 at First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Everyone interested in volunteering with SideWalk is required to attend a training session first. Register at walkthurston.org/volunteer.
Thurston Chamber’s July Forum on housing supply: Join the Thurston County Chamber Forum at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, and learn about the current housing shortage in Thurston County and what community leaders are doing to solve the problem. Panelists will be Zach Kosturos, president of Prime Locations; Derek Harris, deputy director of Community Youth Services; Trish Gregory, executive director of the Family Support Center; and Keith Stahley, community planning and development director for the city of Olympia. Cost is $35 for general admission; $25 for online prepaid chamber members; and $30 for members at the door. Register at https://bit.ly/2KWvoPH.
Retro Jade at Music in the Park: The Olympia Downtown Alliance kicks off its 39th annual free outdoor concert series with Olympia R&B band Retro Jade playing at 7 p.m. at Sylvester Park, 620 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Information: bit.ly/2KVzDHZ.
Book talk on “Swimming Holes of Washington:” Authors Anna Katz and Shane Robinson will be at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 7 p.m. to talk about their new Mountaineers Books publication. The book includes 68 swimming holes from classics to hidden gems. Information: browsersolympia.com.
Wednesday through Sunday
Capital Lakefair kicks off: The fun starts Wednesday on the northeast shore of Capitol Lake in Olympia. This year’s festival theme is “Enchanted Garden” and as always the festival is full of activities and events, including a basketball tournament, battle of the bands, a car show, live entertainment, the Funtastic carnival, the grand parade and a fireworks show. Hours are noon-11 p.m. To get a run down of events, go to lakefair.org.
Thursday
Southwest Washington Juried Art Exhibition: The Gallery at South Puget Sound Community College has opened its annual Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition. Exhibiting artists will be recognized in an awards presentation and opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at The Gallery in the Minnaert Center for the Arts, 2011 Mottman Road SW. The exhibition features 28 artists from the region, and will run through Aug. 23. Summer gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Information: spscc.edu/gallery.
Friday
Hawks Prairie Rotary weekly meeting: The meeting will feature the Member Showcase and Membership Status at noon at Forrey’s Forza Bistro, 130 Marvin Road SE No. 130, Lacey. Information: Contact Terry Taylor at 360-789-3711.
“The Sacred Place Where Life Begins” screening: The Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation will screen this 20-minute film and follow up with a discussion with the filmmaker. The film is about the indigenous group of Gwich’in people who are working to prevent oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The event runs 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church at 2315 Division St. NW. It is open to the public and admission is free.
Coats for Kids Auction: The Tumwater Firefighters Union works to provide new winter coats to economically disadvantaged children living in the Tumwater community. It is hosting its annual Coats for Kids Auction from 6-9 p.m. at Pints Barn, 114 E St. SW, Tumwater. The event includes both a silent and live auction as well as a raffle. Donations also can be made at https://give.operationwarm.org/give/184307/#!/donation/checkout
Saturday
Olympia Elks Swing Dance: From 7:30-10:30 p.m., you can enjoy swing, waltz, Latin, and other dances to music performed by The Swing Stuff, featuring lead guitarist Harvey Nelson (recently inducted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame), and guitarist/singer Bert Petruska. Open to the public; singles and couples welcome. Entry is $10 for Elks members and $12 for others. Dinner also will be served until 7 p.m. at the Bird Nest Cafe, Elks Lodge No. 186, 1818 Fourth Ave. E.
Community barbecue: The Olympia Central Presbyterian Church is hosting is free annual Community BBQ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7241 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: Call Pastor Mike Harris at 360-718-6978.
Capital Lakefair parade: The Lakefair Grand Parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs along Capitol Way South in Olympia from 20th Avenue north to Fifth Avenue, concluding near the bridge. Information: lakefair.org/activities
Storytime with Ben Clanton: Head to Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 11 a.m. for a storytime with Ben Clanton, author of “The Narwhal and Jelly” early graphic novel series. Information: www.browsersolympia.com
Saturday and Sunday
Capital City 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: The inaugural two-day 3-on-3 basketball tournament sponsored by 90TEN Training Academy will be played on the streets of the Washington State Capitol Campus. Teams will be made up of players in third graders through adult. Registration is $140 on a space-available basis. The event also will include a dunk and 3-point contests. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Register at www.capitalcity3on3.com
Sunday
Capital Lakefair fireworks: Enjoy the Grand Finale Fireworks display over Capitol Lake that wraps up the five-day Olympia festival. Fireworks begin at approximately 10 p.m.
