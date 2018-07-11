The Views on Fifth renovation project in downtown Olympia. In recent weeks, crews stripped the nine-story tower of its exterior, leaving the steel frame, elevator shaft and stairs.
The Views on Fifth renovation project in downtown Olympia. In recent weeks, crews stripped the nine-story tower of its exterior, leaving the steel frame, elevator shaft and stairs.

The hustle and bustle of downtown Olympia about to get a little louder

By Danielle Derrickson

dderrickson@theolympian.com

July 11, 2018 04:28 PM

Noise is part of city life, but construction taking place in July is going to make downtown Olympia -- and particularly the isthmus -- a little louder.

Pile-driving activity on the Views on Fifth construction site at 510 Fifth Ave. SW is expected to create extra noise in the surrounding area.

The project also may cause occasional traffic disruptions as construction equipment is off-loaded onto the site.

Work on the site is set to take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays except for this week, July 11-15, while crowds are downtown for Capital Lakefair.

