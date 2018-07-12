What’s Happening for July 12

Pints Barn employee Nicole Andres helps kindergartner Kobey Prince try on his new coat as part of the Coats for Kids’ project Monday at Tumwater Hills Elementary School. A partnership between the Tumwater Firefighters, IAFF Local 2409 and Operation Warm, a national organization,provided brand-new winter coats to students in kindergarten through 4th grade at the school. Andres’ Tumwater area restaurant was a sponsor of the local coat give-away. Steve Bloom Staff photographer