A fourth person is arrested in beating death of Randle teen

A 20-year-old Lewis County woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to the sexual assault and beating death of 16-year-old Randle teen, Ben Eastman III. She is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a warrant for her arrest had previously been issued for rendering criminal assistance in the first degree. After the warrant was issued, the woman, Emma L. Brown, turned herself in to the Lewis County Jail Wednesday night.
She also is the fiancee to Jonathan R. Adamson, 21, one of the prime suspects in the incident who was charged earlier this month.
Brown’s arrest is “based on her actions and knowledge of the crime after the homicide,” according to a news release.
Also arrested so far: 21-year-old Adamson and 16-year-old Benito S. Marquez.
They were charged in Lewis County Superior Court on July 2 for sexually assaulting, murdering and unlawfully disposing of the body of Eastman, who died of blunt-force trauma to his head.The brothers were charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains.
Adamson’s mom, Kindra Rose, 43, also was arrested based on her “actions and knowledge of the crime after the homicide, but prior to the arrest of the two suspects,” according to a news release. She faces charges of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.
