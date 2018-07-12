Montesano man killed, Olympia woman injured in single-car crash

A Montesano man was killed and an Olympia woman was injured in a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon near Sunnyside, according to Washington State Patrol.
The two were traveling westbound in an SUV on Interstate 82 just after 4 p.m., and blew a tire about one mile east of Sunnyside.
The driver overcorrected, the release says, and the vehicle rolled before settling upside down in the median. Neither person in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.
Patrick B. Carpenter, 34, the passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima and died just after 11 p.m.
The 33-year-old Olympia driver was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The SUV was totaled in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release says, but troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved. Charges are pending.
