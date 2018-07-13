What’s Happening for July 13

Friday
Hawks Prairie Rotary weekly meeting: The meeting will feature the Member Showcase and Membership Status at noon at Forrey’s Forza Bistro, 130 Marvin Road SE No. 130, Lacey. Information: Contact Terry Taylor at 360-789-3711.
“The Sacred Place Where Life Begins” screening: The Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation will screen this 20-minute film and follow up with a discussion with the filmmaker. The film is about the indigenous group of Gwich’in people who are working to prevent oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. The event runs 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the church at 2315 Division St. NW. It is open to the public and admission is free.
Coats for Kids Auction: The Tumwater Firefighters Union works to provide new winter coats to economically disadvantaged children living in the Tumwater community. It is hosting its annual Coats for Kids Auction from 6-9 p.m. at Pints Barn, 114 E St. SW, Tumwater. The event includes both a silent and live auction as well as a raffle. Donations also can be made at https://give.operationwarm.org/give/184307/#!/donation/checkout
Saturday
Olympia Elks Swing Dance: From 7:30-10:30 p.m., you can enjoy swing, waltz, Latin, and other dances to music performed by The Swing Stuff, featuring lead guitarist Harvey Nelson (recently inducted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame), and guitarist/singer Bert Petruska. Open to the public; singles and couples welcome. Entry is $10 for Elks members and $12 for others. Dinner also will be served until 7 p.m. at the Bird Nest Cafe, Elks Lodge No. 186, 1818 Fourth Ave. E.
Community barbecue: The Olympia Central Presbyterian Church is hosting its free annual Community BBQ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7241 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: Call Pastor Mike Harris at 360-718-6978.
Capital Lakefair parade: The Lakefair Grand Parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs along Capitol Way South in Olympia from 20th Avenue north to Fifth Avenue, concluding near the bridge. Information: lakefair.org/activities
Storytime with Ben Clanton: Head to Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 11 a.m. for a storytime with Ben Clanton, author of “The Narwhal and Jelly” early graphic novel series. Information: www.browsersolympia.com
Family hike with Olympia Mountaineers: Bring your family and your sense of adventure to Oakland Bay Historical Park near Shelton at 1 p.m. and explore the forest and beach at low tide. The park protects the lower portion of Malaney Creek as well as 85 acres of upland forest. Learn from experienced Mountaineers about Leave No Trace hiking ethics and how to read tide tables and trail maps. The Mountaineers will also give tips on how to hike with kids. Information: https://capitollandtrust.org/family-hike-with-the-mountaineers/
Lovey James at Lacey in Tune: “American Idol” contestant Lovey James will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey, as part of the Lacey in Tune summer events series. Her performance will be followed by a screening of Steven Spielberg’s family film “ET” at about 10 p.m. Information: www.ci.lacey.wa.us or www.loveyjames.com
Saturday and Sunday
Capital City 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: The inaugural two-day 3-on-3 basketball tournament sponsored by 90TEN Training Academy will be played on the streets of the Washington State Capitol Campus. Teams will be made up of players in third graders through adult. Registration is $140 on a space-available basis. The event also will include a dunk and 3-point contests. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Register at www.capitalcity3on3.com
Sunday
Capital Lakefair fireworks: Enjoy the Grand Finale Fireworks display over Capitol Lake that wraps up the five-day Olympia festival. Fireworks begin at approximately 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Meet Rebecca Glasgow, candidate for the Washington Court of Appeals, at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Glasgow will discuss her experience as an advocate on behalf of the Secretary of State in some of Washington's recent election cases, as well as her experience defending Washington's charter school law. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Thursday
Voting Justice gathering: Cindy Black, president of FairVote Washington, will speak on implementing Ranked Choice Voting, and discuss ways Washingtonians can organize to ensure voting justice continues, from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Information: faithinactionministr@ouuc.org
Meaningful Movies: In recognition of the 2018 Paddle to Puyallup, Meaningful Movies Olympia will screen "This Living Salish Sea,” by artist and filmmaker Sarama from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. A discussion will follow the screening.
