What’s Happening for July 13

As the sounds of swing reverberate through the Olympia Elks Lodge April 12th waves of dancers glide across the floor entertained by the Columbia Classic Jazz Band at Greater Olympia Dixieland Jazz Society’s Sunday dance. Held monthly at the Elks Lodge at 1818 Fourth Ave. NE., the next dance is slated for May 3rd and will feature the Dukes of Dabob. Further information can be found on the organization’s website @ http://www.olyjazz.com/ or by by e-mail at charlottedickison@comcast.net. Steve Bloom Staff photographer