State suspends Olympia psychologist for theft

An Olympia psychologist, credentialed since 2000, has been suspended by the state Board of Psychology for depositing or cashing more than $49,000 worth of checks that weren’t his.
The state Department of Health announced the suspension Thursday. The psychologist, Gregory L. Williams, has 20 days to respond to the state and request a hearing.
Separately, Williams was criminally charged with one count of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree identity theft in Thurston County Superior Court in April, according to the state.
Prior to his suspension, Williams worked in an office with other mental health providers, but in February 2017 he began to open mail addressed to those other providers and deposit or cash checks that he found. He later stole, forged and cashed additional checks in February and March 2018.
Williams also provided psychological services to a client, then agreed to pay her rent and cash checks made out to her.
The legal documents in Williams’ case can be found on the Department of Health website.
Anyone who believes a health care provider has acted unprofessionally can call 360-236-4700.
