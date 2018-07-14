What’s Happening for July 14

Saturday
Olympia Elks Swing Dance: From 7:30-10:30 p.m., you can enjoy swing, waltz, Latin, and other dances to music performed by The Swing Stuff, featuring lead guitarist Harvey Nelson (recently inducted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame), and guitarist/singer Bert Petruska. Open to the public; singles and couples welcome. Entry is $10 for Elks members and $12 for others. Dinner also will be served until 7 p.m. at the Bird Nest Cafe, Elks Lodge No. 186, 1818 Fourth Ave. E.
Community barbecue: The Olympia Central Presbyterian Church is hosting its free annual Community BBQ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7241 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: Call Pastor Mike Harris at 360-718-6978.
Capital Lakefair parade: The Lakefair Grand Parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs along Capitol Way South in Olympia from 20th Avenue north to Fifth Avenue, concluding near the bridge. Information: lakefair.org/activities
Storytime with Ben Clanton: Head to Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia, at 11 a.m. for a storytime with Ben Clanton, author of “The Narwhal and Jelly” early graphic novel series. Information: www.browsersolympia.com
Family hike with Olympia Mountaineers: Bring your family and your sense of adventure to Oakland Bay Historical Park near Shelton at 1 p.m. and explore the forest and beach at low tide. The park protects the lower portion of Malaney Creek as well as 85 acres of upland forest. Learn from experienced Mountaineers about Leave No Trace hiking ethics and how to read tide tables and trail maps. The Mountaineers will also give tips on how to hike with kids. Information: https://capitollandtrust.org/family-hike-with-the-mountaineers/
Lovey James at Lacey in Tune: “American Idol” contestant Lovey James will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey, as part of the Lacey in Tune summer events series. Her performance will be followed by a screening of Steven Spielberg’s family film “ET” at about 10 p.m. Information: www.ci.lacey.wa.us or www.loveyjames.com
Saturday and Sunday
Capital City 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: The inaugural two-day 3-on-3 basketball tournament sponsored by 90TEN Training Academy will be played on the streets of the Washington State Capitol Campus. Teams will be made up of players in third graders through adult. Registration is $140 on a space-available basis. The event also will include a dunk and 3-point contests. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Register at www.capitalcity3on3.com
Sunday
Capital Lakefair fireworks: Enjoy the Grand Finale Fireworks display over Capitol Lake that wraps up the five-day Olympia festival. Fireworks begin at approximately 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Meet Rebecca Glasgow, candidate for the Washington Court of Appeals, at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Glasgow will discuss her experience as an advocate on behalf of the Secretary of State in some of Washington's recent election cases, as well as her experience defending Washington's charter school law. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Nisqually Wildlife Refuge Summer Lecture Series: The 31th annual summer lecture series at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge continues at 7 p.m. in the Norm Dicks Visitor Center auditorium with Kevin Hansen, the hydrogeologist for Thurston County, talking about water levels in various parts of the county, and the impact of the Washington Supreme Court’s Hirst decision. The auditorium seats 100 people and the doors open at 6 p.m. Free.
Thursday
Voting Justice gathering: Cindy Black, president of FairVote Washington, will speak on implementing Ranked Choice Voting, and discuss ways Washingtonians can organize to ensure voting justice continues, from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Information: faithinactionministr@ouuc.org
Meaningful Movies: In recognition of the 2018 Paddle to Puyallup, Meaningful Movies Olympia will screen "This Living Salish Sea,” by artist and filmmaker Sarama from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. A discussion will follow the screening.
Friday
Senior Services for South Sound Candidates Forum: Hear from the candidates running for Thurston County Commissioner District 3 and Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Questions are provided by the Senior Services for South Sound Advocacy Committee and audience members. Free. Open to the public. Information: Call Jolene at 360-586-6181.
Spoken word performance: Award-winning solo artist Pandora Scooter will premier her new routine, “Selfish,” at 7 p.m. in Lecture Hall 2 at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen State Parkway, Olympia. Scooter, the Hypatia-in-the-Woods current artist-in-residence, describes herself as a “spoken-word maven.” During her residency at Hypatia’s Holly House near Hammersley Inlet in rural Mason County, Scooter has been working on the new one-woman show she’ll perform that centers on women’s equality and issues related to feminism and womanism. Light refreshments will be served. Information: Contact Carolyn Maddux at director@hypatiainthewoods.org, camaddux@hcc.net, or 360-426-2268.
After-Work Summer Garden Party Fundraiser for Native Plant Salvage Foundation: Enjoy garden tours, a light supper, live music, and hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails in a private high-style, low-water-use garden oasis on Olympia’s west side from 5-8 p.m. Tickets and details are at www.nativeplantsalvage.org or call 360-867-2164.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
