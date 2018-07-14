Lakefair parade rocks Capitol Way

The Martinsen family arrived more than three hours early to reserve a prime viewing spot in the shade for Saturday’s Lakefair Grand Parade.

“If it’s this hot, we need shade,” said Cheryl Martinsen of Lacey.

The temperature was in the 80s at the start of the annual parade, but that didn’t seem to matter to the crowds that lined Capitol Way to see high school bands, floats, and festival royal courts from across the state.

Martinsen’s 10-year-old son, Noah, was OK with being so early. Other parades have too many people in them — politicians, he said knowingly — but the floats make Lakefair’s parade his favorite.

“Like, definitely,” Noah said.

Lakefair wraps up Sunday with fireworks over Capitol Lake starting at 10 p.m.