3 Lakewood residents killed after SUV rolls and ejects occupants

Three Lakewood residents, including a 6-year-old girl, were killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 5 near Kalama after their SUV rolled and five of the six occupants were thrown out, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The three died at the scene. Also killed were a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman. The State Patrol, after notifying next of kin, identified them as Lokeni A. Nuusolia and Oferia U. Nuusolia.
The 36-year-old driver and two more children — a girl, 7, and a boy, 5 — were hurt and taken to areas hospitals. The driver went to St. John Medical Center in Longview and the children were flown to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland.
The driver was the only one wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.
The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. when the 2002 Toyota Sequoia, traveling north in Cowlitz County, near drove off the freeway, rolled multiple times and came to rest on its top.
The crash was thought to be caused by inattentive driving, according to the State Patrol.
The incident is under investigation.
