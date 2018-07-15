You can expect to see more ferries at the Port of Olympia

The Port of Olympia is not offering ferry service, but it certainly might look like it.
A former Washington state ferry called “Evergreen State” has been docked at the marine terminal for months, and now two more ferries will temporarily dock in Olympia, according to the port.
The two Pierce County car ferries — Steilacoom II and Christine Anderson — serve Anderson and Ketron islands. The two ferries typically dock in Steilacoom, but because of construction there, they will dock at the marine terminal on a rotational basis through the end of the year.
The former Washington state ferry, which is now called The Dream, according to the port, has been tied up at the terminal since April.
The ferry is expected to travel to Pensacola, Florida. There it will be used as an event center, including fine dining and vendor booths, according to the port.
Comments