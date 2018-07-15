They were driving 65 miles per hour in a 25 MPH speed zone. Guess what happened next?

Two Lewis County residents had to be extricated from their vehicle after they crashed it Saturday night on a south Thurston County road, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver and passenger, both thought to be in their 20s, were taken to an area hospital after the crash, Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday.
Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, the two were driving about 65 miles per hour on Tono Road Southeast in an area where the speed limit is 25 MPH, she said. Tono Road is near Bucoda.
Alcohol was thought to be a factor in the crash.
