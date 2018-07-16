Someone stole these kids toys. A GoFundMe page is helping to get them back.

A preschool in Olympia started a GoFundMe page to replace a list of things - including children’s toys - that were stolen last week.
Steamboat Island Cooperative Preschool is closed to the public during the summer, but on July 10, the co-op’s teacher, who is its only paid employee, walked into the empty building and realized it had been broken into and robbed.
Due to reorganizing happening within the school, Board President Kelly Magnusson said that it’s difficult to estimate how much was stolen. Magnusson also said that projecting when the robbery took place was challenging because the building was unattended at the time.
A police report has been filed, but there are no leads into who committed the robbery.
Magnusson said that Steamboat employs a “learning through play” method of teaching, and that the toys stolen were manipulatives, or objects meant to enhance fine-motor skills and encourage hands-on learning.
Being a cooperative preschool, Steamboat operates through parental involvement and volunteer service. It is also a non-profit. For Magnusson, that’s what makes the robbery so disheartening.
“It’s already a lot of work to make this [the preschool] work,” Magnusson said. “It’s a really sad thing that someone would go after a co-op.”
As of Monday afternoon, Steamboat’s GoFundMe page had raised just over $1,000 of its $1,500 goal.
“The response [to the GoFundMe] has been overwhelmingly supportive,” Magnusson said.
About 20 families are currently enrolled at Steamboat. Magnusson herself has a pair of 3-year-old twins who went to the preschool last year and plan on attending again this year.
The school’s GoFundMe page says it will use the funds to replace the toys before school resumes in mid-September.
Danielle Derrickson: 360-754-5445, @dderrickson3
Comments