What’s Happening for July 17

Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: Meet Rebecca Glasgow, candidate for the Washington Court of Appeals, at noon at the River’s Edge restaurant at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive. Glasgow will discuss her experience as an advocate on behalf of the Secretary of State in some of Washington’s recent election cases, as well as her experience defending Washington’s charter school law. Admission $3 per person. RSVP to Dorothy at 360-456-2992 or email borck.gretchen@gmail.com.
Nisqually Wildlife Refuge Summer Lecture Series: The 31th annual summer lecture series at the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually Wildlife Refuge continues at 7 p.m. in the Norm Dicks Visitor Center auditorium with Kevin Hansen, the hydrogeologist for Thurston County, talking about water levels in various parts of the county, and the impact of the Washington Supreme Court’s Hirst decision. The auditorium seats 100 people and the doors open at 6 p.m. Free.
Thursday
Voting Justice gathering: Cindy Black, president of FairVote Washington, will speak on implementing Ranked Choice Voting, and discuss ways Washingtonians can organize to ensure voting justice continues, from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Information: faithinactionministr@ouuc.org
Meaningful Movies: In recognition of the 2018 Paddle to Puyallup, Meaningful Movies Olympia will screen “This Living Salish Sea,” by artist and filmmaker Sarama from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division NW. A discussion will follow the screening.
Mr. Lizard Reptile Show: Meet and touch the creatures in Mr. Lizard's Mobile Reptile Zoo when it visits the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. This program occurs before library hours, no other library services are available. Admission is free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/139434016929547/
Friday
Senior Services for South Sound Candidates Forum: Hear from the candidates running for Thurston County Commissioner District 3 and Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Questions are provided by the Senior Services for South Sound Advocacy Committee and audience members. Free. Open to the public. Information: Call Jolene at 360-586-6181.
Spoken word performance: Award-winning solo artist Pandora Scooter will premier her new routine, “Selfish,” at 7 p.m. in Lecture Hall 2 at The Evergreen State College, 2700 Evergreen State Parkway, Olympia. Scooter, the Hypatia-in-the-Woods current artist-in-residence, describes herself as a “spoken-word maven.” During her residency at Hypatia’s Holly House near Hammersley Inlet in rural Mason County, Scooter has been working on the new one-woman show she’ll perform that centers on women’s equality and issues related to feminism and womanism. Light refreshments will be served. Information: Contact Carolyn Maddux at director@hypatiainthewoods.org, camaddux@hcc.net, or 360-426-2268.
Saturday
48th Annual Panorama Patio Sale: The Panorama retirement community will host an estate sale so large, it covers two locations: Encore Furniture & Books at 4011 14th Ave. and Stiles-Beach Barn at 1554 Boulevard Park Lane SE, both in Lacey. Items for sale include furniture, art, housewares, books, office supplies, electronics, appliances, craft supplies, china, silver, hand tools, luggage, garden supplies, toys, games, puzzles, frames, collectibles, baskets, bikes, pottery, and more. Bring your own shopping bags. Credit cards accepted over $10. Parking and shuttle available. All proceeds benefit the Benevolent Fund, a charity that helps to keep seniors living independently. Information: https://www.facebook.com/patiospanorama/
Historic Montesano Car Show: For the 16th year, organizers will bring 200 to 250 street rods, antiques, muscle cars, classics and more to downtown Montesano. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $20 or $15 with a food donation. All money raised goes to the Montesano Food Bank and other local charities such as the Chehalis Valley Museum, Montesano Police Association (for bike helmets for kids), and the Montesano Community Center. The event includes guided tours of the 1911 Grays Harbor Courthouse, live music, a swap meet, vendors and food booths, as well as the Kids Summerfest and the Montesano Saturday Morning Market in nearby Fleet Park. Information: https://www.facebook.com/Historic-Montesano-Car-Show-105689365887/
Saturday and Sunday
Daylily Days: Lily Lane Farm, between Aberdeen and Westport, will host its 4th annual Daylily Days during the peak bloom for daylilies. The event has many plants, but it also offers local arts and crafts vendors with garden-related crafts and sessions on dividing, planting, and hybridizing daylilies. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm at 8 John Wayne Lane off Highway 105. Admission is free. Information: lilylane@comcast.net or 360-581-6184.
Sunday
Backpack giveaway: Nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Between 1-4 p.m., participating TCC stores — including the Olympia store at 1200 Cooper Point Road — are inviting local families to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Each TCC store has 220 backpacks available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Slow Food Ice Cream Social: Join Slow Food Greater Olympia for its signature Ice Cream Social from 1-3 p.m. at Decatur Woods Park, 1015 Decatur St. SW, Olympia. All are welcome. Learn about Slow Food and sample homemade ice cream, sorbet and toppings. There will be lawn games and the park has a playground. Ice cream is free; donations not required but gladly accepted. Bring ice cream to share, if you’d like.
Healing service: Shamanic practitioner and intuitive healer John Rozenberg will conduct a special healing service at 11 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. It will include singing bowls and combinations of spiritual music by singer/musician Kelly Corsino. It will be followed by a Sacred Breath and Sound Bath at Unity of Olympia, 1335 Fern Street SW, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat. Information: 360-255-7878.
Screening of “A River’s Last Chance:” Olympia Film Society will screen this documentary by Shane Anderson, who will be there for a post-screening Q&A. The film is about California’s Eel River, and how it ran dry in 2014 for the first time in history. Screening time is 5 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Admission is $9, or $6 for OFS members. Information: olympiafilmsociety.org
