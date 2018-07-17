Separated from her group, this woman spent the night on the Nisqually River

An adult woman was rescued from the banks of the Nisqually River Monday morning, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
Lacey fire, plus the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, assisted SE Thurston Fire Authority in rescuing the woman about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Lacey fire said via social media that the woman got separated from her group on Sunday, then spent the night on the river.
The woman was cold, hungry, tired and confused but OK, a Lacey fire official said in a tweet.
Lacey fire also made a cautionary observation: The woman was unfamiliar with the river and did not have a life jacket or cell phone.
