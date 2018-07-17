Restaurant inspections for July 18

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pho Hoa
1600 Cooper Point Road SW
July 11: 35 red; 3 blue
Comments: Ware wash at 50 ppm chlorine. Sani bucket at 50 ppm. Raw fish fillets stored directly above ready-to-eat bean sprouts in walk-in. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from RTE foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected: Fish moved below sprouts. REPEAT: Whole, intact chickens observed cooling in 6-inch bus tub with lid in walk-in at 43 F to 51 F. Cooked foods must be cooled using an approved method (i.e. 2-inch pan, uncovered, documented time and temperature control, etc.). Corrected: Chickens cooked at 11 a.m., chickens moved to single layer tub and completed cooling in freezer. Note: On cooling broth, both time and temperatures must be documented on white board. Pork steaks at 44 F and egg rolls at 43 F in left side under counter reach-in. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: Unit adjusted, foods decreased in temperature during inspection. Arrange foods to allow adequate air flow. Metal bowl of dirty, soapy water on floor used to wash/scrub ladles before going into dishwasher. Stored under clean dish rack. Clean food contact surfaces must be protected from contamination during storage. Corrected: Bowl removed, ladles washed/rinsed in sink. Tapioca balls being cooled during inspection. Per PIC, tapioca is thrown away once a day, but 4 hour window not strictly observed. Violation not directly observed during inspection, but previously requested written policy has not been provided yet. RE-INSPECTION REQUIRED. Inspector will return in 10 business days, at which time all violations MUST be corrected, including RAW over ready-to-eat, cooling (must document time and temperature on board), cold holding, tapioca balls, time as a control written procedure, dishes protected from contamination.
Hart’s Mesa
111 Columbia St. NW
July 11: 50 red; 10 blue
Comments: Walk-in cooler, sprouts, 40 F, OK. Shredded meat, steam warmer at grill, 157 F, OK. Cooked hash browns in pan above grill/oven, 98 F. The minimum to hold hot is 135 F. Correction: Moved to steam table. Pan of cooked grain mixtures (or corn flour) and beans (covered) on counter are 59 F. No uncovered, shallow cooling was done. Likely duration less than 2 hours. Correction: Form into patties, heat to 165 F, then cool, uncovered, single layer. Worker eating in kitchen with plate on cooler cutting board. Afterward, plate put on shelf above bowls. Correction: No eating in kitchen or food prep areas. Dishwasher "sanitizer" (bleach) reading zero; wheel not turning. Correction: Fix before re-inspection. Hole in wall below back room hand sink (new). Correction: Cover hold with screw-down painted plywood, then use foam to seal gaps. Two small (1 pound) covered containers in two-door tall cooler in wall are labeled sausage gravy. They were 56 to 59 F. Cooling must be 2-inches deep, uncovered until 41 F is reached. Corrected: Uncovered. Re-inspection required.
Arco AM/PM #7035
2601 Yelm Highway SE
July 9: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sliced tomatoes. Contact and DW sanitizer, 200 to 300 ppm quat. Drain lines of ice machines terminate inside floor sink. The ends of these pipes must be above the rim of the floor sink. Correct this in two weeks.
Hop Jacks
4739 Avery Court SE
July 9: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer 200 ppm quat. Several employee food worker cards expired. Obtain renewed cards in two weeks. Hot water supply to hand-washing sinks did not reach over 100 F in 15 seconds. Remained at 84 to 88 F for two and half minutes. Correct valve controls of water heater(s) so that temperature at hand sink is reached in 15 seconds.
Taildragger Coffee
125 Tumwater Boulevard SE
June 29: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: Milk products in one-door under counter fridge at 45 to 47 F. These must be cold held at or below 41 F. Adjust temperature setting to lower product temperature. Contact sanitizer and wiping towels had inadequate chlorine content. Must be 50 ppm chlorine. Use test paper to monitor. Store towels in container of solution between uses. Drain line hose of ice machine is within basin of floor sink. It must be elevated so end of tube is above rim. Correct in five days.
Walmart #3850
5900 Littlerock Road SW
June 27: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Shredded lettuce in produce display cooler at 43 F. Adjust unit, decrease product volume in bagged lettuce/greens section to facilitate air flow through unit. Monitor product temperatures and repair if necessary.
