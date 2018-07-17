Crews fighting brush fires in Rochester and Yelm

Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon.
West Thurston Fire crews, with assistance from the state Department of Natural Resources, are battling a 3-acre blaze in the area of 140th Avenue Southwest and Case Road Southwest in Rochester, according to social media.
Meanwhile, Southeast Thurston Fire crews, plus other fire districts, are fighting a brush fire in the area of state Route 510 and Mud Run Road Southeast and Anderson Lane Southeast near Yelm.
Fire crews responded about noon to the Yelm area blaze.
The Yelm area fire also has blocked eastbound state Route 510 at Church Kalama Road, near milepost 11, according to the state Department of Transportation.
