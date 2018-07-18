The parent company of Anchor Bank will not merge with Washington Federal as previously announced. Instead, the Lacey-based company is now set to merge with FS Bancorp of Mountlake Terrace in a stock and cash deal valued at $77 million.
The parent company of Anchor Bank has a new merger partner. And it’s not Washington Federal.

By Rolf Boone

July 18, 2018 11:44 AM

Anchor Bancorp and Washington Federal called off their merger Tuesday, according to a news release, but didn’t explain why.

“We part with a great deal of respect and wish Washington Federal continued success,” Anchor President and Chief Executive Jerry Shaw said in a statement.

Anchor Bancorp shareholders appear to have reached a sweeter deal with FS Bancorp.

When the Anchor Bancorp and Washington Federal deal was first announced in April 2017, it was valued at about $64 million, compared to $77 million for the pending FS Bancorp merger.

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018 or the fist quarter of 2019.

The combined company will have $1.5 billion in assets, $1.2 billion in deposits and 22 branch offices throughout Western Washington.

