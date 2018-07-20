Northwest blood donation company urging public to help remedy ‘critically low’ supply

Bloodworks Northwest, a Seattle company which specializes in transfusion medicine, is urging Washington residents with type O negative blood to donate as hurricane season ramps up in other regions of the United States.
“The impact of reduced collections caused by warmer temperatures, school breaks, and summer vacations has triggered a special appeal to donors to help meet the urgent patient needs in Northwest hospitals and potentially in support of disaster victims around the country in the coming weeks,” the company wrote in a release Thursday.
According to the release, the supply of O negative blood is critically low, leaving in question whether Bloodworks would be able to respond should a national emergency occur. The company currently serves nearly 100 local hospitals for daily needs.
“A blood type is considered critically low when it reaches a two-day supply, as opposed to a four-day operational inventory,” the release says. “It takes over 800 donor registrations every day to maintain an operational blood supply in the Northwest.”
All donations are welcome, with a specific need for type O blood and platelets. Potential donors are encouraged to make an appointment at a donation center or mobile blood drive.
Appointments can be made through Bloodworks Northwest online or at 1-800-398-7888. There are three South Sound donation locations in Olympia, Federal Way and Tukwila.
