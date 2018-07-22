What’s Happening for July 22

Sunday
Daylily Days: Lily Lane Farm, between Aberdeen and Westport, will host its 4th annual Daylily Days during the peak bloom for daylilies. The event has many plants, but it also offers local arts and crafts vendors with garden-related crafts and sessions on dividing, planting, and hybridizing daylilies. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm at 8 John Wayne Lane off Highway 105. Admission is free. Information: lilylane@comcast.net or 360-581-6184.
Backpack giveaway: Nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Between 1-4 p.m., participating TCC stores — including the Olympia store at 1200 Cooper Point Road — are inviting local families to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Each TCC store has 220 backpacks available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Slow Food Ice Cream Social: Join Slow Food Greater Olympia for its signature Ice Cream Social from 1-3 p.m. at Decatur Woods Park, 1015 Decatur St. SW, Olympia. All are welcome. Learn about Slow Food and sample homemade ice cream, sorbet and toppings. There will be lawn games and the park has a playground. Ice cream is free; donations not required but gladly accepted. Bring ice cream to share, if you’d like.
Healing service: Shamanic practitioner and intuitive healer John Rozenberg will conduct a special healing service at 11 a.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. It will include singing bowls and combinations of spiritual music by singer/musician Kelly Corsino. It will be followed by a Sacred Breath and Sound Bath at Unity of Olympia, 1335 Fern Street SW, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat. Information: 360-255-7878.
Screening of “A River’s Last Chance:” Olympia Film Society will screen this documentary by Shane Anderson, who will be there for a post-screening Q&A. The film is about California’s Eel River, and how it ran dry in 2014 for the first time in history. Screening time is 5 p.m.; doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Admission is $9, or $6 for OFS members. Information: olympiafilmsociety.org
Wednesday
Music in the Park with Micaiah Sawyer: Now living in the Seattle area, Sawyer of Olympia has connected with both new and former bandmates to produce her debut EP, Rest. Hear her new work at the free outdoor concert from 7-8 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia. Information: https://micaiahsawyer.bandcamp.com or http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park
Thursday
Native Plant Salvage Foundation monthly plant walk: The walk is at 6 p.m. at the McLane Nature Trails. Learn native plants, botanize with friends, and enjoy an evening outdoors. $5-$20 donation requested. Walks last 1-2 hours, and all ages are welcome. Discover Pass required for parking. Information and registration: https://www. nativeplantsalvage.org/ monthly-plant-walks
Center Stage Awards and Gala: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts celebrates arts and culture in South Sound with an elegant fundraising event that begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner, live auction, entertainment, and the Excellence in the Arts awards ceremony at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Proceeds support The Center’s mission to inspire audiences and artists through live performance. Tickets are $145 per person. Information: www.washingtoncenter.org/event/gala2018/
Friday
Bingo Karaoke at the Pavilion: The Mason County Senior Activity Association is hosting its monthly Bingo Karaoke party from 7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). The July theme is Beach Party so come in costume and enjoy Bingo, karaoke sing-along, 50/50 bingo games and prizes. Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. Cost is $10 per person for eight games of Bingo with $30 payouts. Must be 21 and older. The Pavilion is at 190 W. Sentry Drive in Shelton.
Friday through Sunday
UFO Festival 2018 and Cosmic Symposium: The event has two parts, both located on Prairie Park Lane Southeast in Yelm. The festival includes vendors, a food court and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a maze, kids inflatables (purchased bracelet required for admission) and hot air balloon rides on Saturday evening (pre-purchase tickets). The Symposium will feature a series of UFO experts speaking about their knowledge; a weekend pass for admission to all lectures is $200, or pay $25 per lecture. Information: https://www.thetriadartstheater.com/yelmufofest
Saturday
Thurston County Special Olympics: Cheer on the Thurston County Special Olympics softball teams at the Southwest Region Softball Tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both LBA and Yauger parks. Expect to see more than 500 Special Olympics athletes competing for a spot at the State Games. Want to help? Contact Mark Barker at bballdad11@ comcast.net
Community Shred & Share: WSECU is holding its annual shredding event in which anyone can shred as much as three file-size boxes of personal documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any branch of the Washington State Employee Credit Union. For the sharing part, the Olympia branch at 330 Union Ave. SE will be collecting household cleaning and personal hygiene items for the YWCA’s Other Bank. Information: https://wsecu.org/community/out-and-about/community-shred-and-share.
