Firefighters respond to a structure fire on the 300 block of State Avenue Northeast in downtown Olympia on Friday night. Courtesy photo Olympia Fire Department

Fire at State Ave. wood shop causes $300,000 in damage, OFD says

By Abby Spegman

July 21, 2018 07:58 AM

A fire at a downtown building Friday night caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, according to Olympia Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to the structure fire on the 300 block of State Avenue Northeast at 10:51 p.m. found a medium, two-story commercial building with smoke coming from the roof.

The fire appears to have started on the second floor in a commercial wood shop, according to the fire department. Fire caused the building’s skylight to fail, releasing smoke.

The fire was out by 11:37 p.m. and did not spread to a second business in the building.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the woodworking shop was extensive, estimated to be $250,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

