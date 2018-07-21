Fire at State Ave. wood shop causes $300,000 in damage, OFD says

A fire at a downtown building Friday night caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, according to Olympia Fire Department.
Firefighters responding to the structure fire on the 300 block of State Avenue Northeast at 10:51 p.m. found a medium, two-story commercial building with smoke coming from the roof.
The fire appears to have started on the second floor in a commercial wood shop, according to the fire department. Fire caused the building’s skylight to fail, releasing smoke.
The fire was out by 11:37 p.m. and did not spread to a second business in the building.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the woodworking shop was extensive, estimated to be $250,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments