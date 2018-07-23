What’s Happening for July 23

Wednesday
Music in the Park with Micaiah Sawyer: Now living in the Seattle area, Sawyer of Olympia has connected with both new and former bandmates to produce her debut EP, Rest. Hear her new work at the free outdoor concert from 7-8 p.m. at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia. Information: https://micaiahsawyer.bandcamp.com or http://downtownolympia.org/Events/Music-In-the-Park
Thursday
Native Plant Salvage Foundation monthly plant walk: The walk is at 6 p.m. at the McLane Nature Trails. Learn native plants, botanize with friends, and enjoy an evening outdoors. $5-$20 donation requested. Walks last 1-2 hours, and all ages are welcome. Discover Pass required for parking. Information and registration: https://www. nativeplantsalvage.org/ monthly-plant-walks
Center Stage Awards and Gala: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts celebrates arts and culture in South Sound with an elegant fundraising event that begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner, live auction, entertainment, and the Excellence in the Arts awards ceremony at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Proceeds support The Center’s mission to inspire audiences and artists through live performance. Tickets are $145 per person. Information: www.washingtoncenter.org/event/gala2018/
Friday
Bingo Karaoke at the Pavilion: The Mason County Senior Activity Association is hosting its monthly Bingo Karaoke party from 7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). The July theme is Beach Party so come in costume and enjoy Bingo, karaoke sing-along, 50/50 bingo games and prizes. Cash bar and food will be available for purchase. Cost is $10 per person for eight games of Bingo with $30 payouts. Must be 21 and older. The Pavilion is at 190 W. Sentry Drive in Shelton.
Friday through Sunday
UFO Festival 2018 and Cosmic Symposium: The event has two parts, both located on Prairie Park Lane Southeast in Yelm. The festival includes vendors, a food court and beer garden, live music and entertainment, a maze, kids inflatables (purchased bracelet required for admission) and hot air balloon rides on Saturday evening (pre-purchase tickets). The Symposium will feature a series of UFO experts speaking about their knowledge; a weekend pass for admission to all lectures is $200, or pay $25 per lecture. Information: https://www.thetriadartstheater.com/yelmufofest
Saturday
Thurston County Special Olympics: Cheer on the Thurston County Special Olympics softball teams at the Southwest Region Softball Tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both LBA and Yauger parks. Expect to see more than 500 Special Olympics athletes competing for a spot at the State Games. Want to help? Contact Mark Barker at bballdad11@ comcast.net
Community Shred & Share: WSECU is holding its annual shredding event in which anyone can shred as much as three file-size boxes of personal documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any branch of the Washington State Employee Credit Union. For the sharing part, the Olympia branch at 330 Union Ave. SE will be collecting household cleaning and personal hygiene items for the YWCA’s Other Bank. Information: https://wsecu.org/community/out-and-about/community-shred-and-share.
