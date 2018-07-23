Woman, 21, taken into custody after crash near Mud Bay Road

A 21-year-old Puyallup woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicular assault after a crash on US 101, near Mud Bay Road in Thurston County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Drugs or alcohol were thought to be a factor in the crash. A 20-year-old Bonney Lake woman was injured and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital. The Puyallup woman, who was driving, and two other passengers were not hurt.
About 8 p.m. Sunday, the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and its four passengers were southbound on US 101, just south of state Route 8, when the following happened: The vehicle left the road to the right, then veered left across both lanes and struck the cable barrier.
The vehicle finally stopped perpendicular to the highway and blocked traffic for more than two hours.
Comments