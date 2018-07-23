A Thurston County jail inmate in his 80s has died

A man in his 80s died in the Thurston County Jail early Monday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, identified as Louis E. Trongale, 86, of Olympia, died at 12:07 a.m. Monday.
An autopsy is set for Thursday, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said. There were no signs of foul play, he added.
About 11:25 p.m. Sunday, corrections staff were alerted by other inmates about a possible medical emergency in a housing unit bathroom. Staff found the man breathing, but unresponsive.
They began life-saving measures to revive the man, but he stopped breathing. They continued life-saving procedures until the man died.
The man had been in custody since July 13 on the following charges: 12 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Bail had been set at $100,000.
