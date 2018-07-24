How to stay safe in really hot weather

As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.
By
Too hot in Thurston County? Here are some places to keep cool

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

July 24, 2018 01:19 PM

With temperatures expected to linger in the lower 90s this week in Olympia and surrounding areas, Thurston County Emergency Management has compiled a list of places residents can stay cool during the day.

Lacey Timberland Library

500 6th Ave. SE, Lacey

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Olympia Timberland Library

313 8th Ave. SE, Olympia

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Tenino Quarry Swimming Pool

300 W. Park Ave., Tenino

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Admission: $5 for general admission; $3 for individuals living in Tenino School District

Tenino Fire District 12

187 S. Hodgden St. SE, Tenino

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Tenino Timberland Library

172 Central Ave. W, Tenino

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Tumwater Timberland Library

7023 New Market St., Tumwater

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Tumwater Old Town Center

215 N. 2nd Ave. SW, Tumwater

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Yelm Timberland Library

210 Prairie Park St., Yelm

Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Yelm Public Safety Building

206 McKenzie Ave., Yelm

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

McLane Black Lake Fire Station 95

5911 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Hours: Open all days with temperatures expected to be 90 degrees or higher

