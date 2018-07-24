Too hot in Thurston County? Here are some places to keep cool

With temperatures expected to linger in the lower 90s this week in Olympia and surrounding areas, Thurston County Emergency Management has compiled a list of places residents can stay cool during the day.
Lacey Timberland Library
500 6th Ave. SE, Lacey
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Olympia Timberland Library
313 8th Ave. SE, Olympia
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Tenino Quarry Swimming Pool
300 W. Park Ave., Tenino
Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Admission: $5 for general admission; $3 for individuals living in Tenino School District
Tenino Fire District 12
187 S. Hodgden St. SE, Tenino
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Tenino Timberland Library
172 Central Ave. W, Tenino
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Tumwater Timberland Library
7023 New Market St., Tumwater
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Tumwater Old Town Center
215 N. 2nd Ave. SW, Tumwater
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Yelm Timberland Library
210 Prairie Park St., Yelm
Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Yelm Public Safety Building
206 McKenzie Ave., Yelm
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
McLane Black Lake Fire Station 95
5911 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
Hours: Open all days with temperatures expected to be 90 degrees or higher
