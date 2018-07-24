Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near Olympia after a collision blocked the left lane.
Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near Olympia after a collision blocked the left lane. WSDOT
Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near Olympia after a collision blocked the left lane. WSDOT

Local

Collision on northbound I-5 near Olympia has traffic stalled

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

July 24, 2018 02:11 PM

Traffic was at a standstill Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near Olympia after a collision blocked the left lane, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. near Martin Way E.

Both directions of the freeway were still experiencing heavy traffic just after 2 p.m. Travel times southbound from Tacoma to Olympia were projected at 55 minutes, while northbound Olympia to Tacoma was 50 minutes.

WSDOT tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. that the left lane of northbound I-5 will remain closed for an “extended period” as crews repair the cable barrier.

The slowdowns in both directions are expected to continue through evening commutes.

  Comments  