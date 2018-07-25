What’s Happening for July 25

The High Sierra Jazz Band kicks-off the Lacey In Tune summer noon concert series Wednesday at Huntamer Park while offering a taste of the 27th Annual America’s Classic Jazz Festival which starts Thursday at Saint Martin’s University. Joining them on stage were David and Suzanne Joseph from Falls Church, VA, who’ve enjoyed dancing at the festival for over a decade. Running though Sunday June 25th with performances at several venues the festival opens Thursday evening with a 7 P.M. jazz concert and dance at the Worthington Center on the SMU campus. Further festival information can be found at www.olyjazz.com. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com