Get ready to have fun and learn a thing or two at this year’s Thurston County Fair

It’s always a bonus when you can learn something while having fun. And this year’s Thurston County Fair offers visitors just that.
“People always like seeing exotic and new things,” said Theresa Reid, who is the Thurston County Fair coordinator and a longtime admirer of the event.
Something new coming to the fair this year is Reptile Isle, a showcase of reptiles small and large, common and rare by Don Riggs, who the fair program refers as “The Reptile King.” Riggs, who is a zoologist, got the idea for his traveling reptile exhibit after meeting the late Steve Irwin, cable television’s crocodile hunter.
After spending a few years with Irwin in Australia, The Chronicle reports, Riggs later decided to transplant his program to the states and bring it to schools.
Another educational offering at the fair this year is the Black Hills Garden District’s Junior Flower show, open to children and youth preschool-age through 18 who’d like to showcase their own gardening expertise, including horticulture, photography, designs, crafts and more. Gardening demonstrations will take place Wednesday though Friday (Aug. 1 -3).
Thurston County Fair also will showcase a few fair favorites, including Professor Bamboozle, a magician who will take to the Food Court Stage at noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, at noon Thursday, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and again at 11 a.m. Sunday, the last day of the fair.
Comedian, puppeteer and one-man band Eric Haines and stilt-walking marionette duo The Tangled Threads also are coming back this year.
Reid remembers what it’s like to be a kid at the fair. But as an adult, she said she knows there’s more to the event than shows and exhibits. It’s a chance to teach people something new.
“We try to do that every year,” she said.
Thurston County Fair
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 4; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5
Where: Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey
Admission: Regular admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 6-14 and free for children age 5 and younger. On Wednesday, admission for all ages is $1 with a non-perishable donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” and admission for children ages 14 and younger is $2. Friday is “Military Appreciation Day,” with admission only $2 for active and retired military with ID.
Information: Admission tickets, season passes and fair parking can be purchased online this year at https://tickets.thurstoncountyfair.org/tickets. For more information, call 360-786-5453 or go to http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm.
Live & Local
The fair also features a lineup of local bands who perform in the “Live & Local” concert series, which is free with fair admission.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday: Six Pack Pretty (rock)
- 7 p.m. Thursday: Big Blue Van (reggae)
- 7 p.m. Thursday: Lemmings (rock)
- 7 p.m. Friday: Backlash (classic rock)
- 7 p.m. Friday: Oly Mountain Boys (bluegrass)
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Shady Day Band
